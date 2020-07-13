Pakistan Navy inducts state-of-the-art PNS Yarmook in its fleet

KARACHI: Yarmook, a state-of-the-art 2300-tonne Corvette Pakistan Naval Ship (PNS), has been inducted in the country’s naval fleet, ARY News reported on Monday.

The commissioning ceremony of the modern naval ship was held a Pakistan Navy Dockyard in Keemari Karachi. Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi was the chief guest at the commissioning ceremony.

Speaking at the occasion, the Naval chief said that the introduction of this vessel into the naval fleet will significantly enhance Pakistan Navy’s capability to safeguard its maritime borders.

PNS YARMOOK is a state of the art electronic warfare, anti-ship and anti-air warfare platform with cutting edge self-protection and terminal defence systems.

The ship is capable of launching two high-speed Rigid-Hulled Inflatable Boats (RHIBs) at 11.5 meters and 6.5 meters simultaneously and can accommodate two Twenty-Foot Equivalent Units (TEUs) for special mission operations.

The ship is capable to perform a variety of maritime operations, transport helicopter & Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) simultaneously.

The ship was built by, Damen, a Dutch shipbuilder, which in 2017 signed a contract with Pakistan’s Ministry of Defence Production for two multi-purpose OPVs.

The first ship of the same type was also inducted into Pakistan Navy in February, 2020. The commissioning ceremony of the first state of the art 2300 Tons Corvette PNS YARMOOK was held at Constanta Port, Romania.

