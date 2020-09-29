China says it doesn’t recognize ‘illegally set up’ union territory of Ladakh

China on Tuesday said that it does not recognize the union territory of Ladakh illegally established by India and opposed infrastructure construction in the “disputed” border.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin while responding a question on the ongoing border conflict with India said – “China does not recognize the so-called Union Territory of Ladakh illegally established by India, and opposes infrastructure construction in disputed border areas for military control purposes,” according to a press release issued by China’s foreign ministry.

Foreign ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin also said reports of new Chinese military bases and other facilities being built on its side were “totally untrue and have ulterior motives.”

Beijing, he said, “opposes infrastructure construction in disputed border areas for military control purposes.”

Last year on August 5, the Indian government revoked various provisions under Article 370 and 35A from its Constitution, scrapping the Muslim-majority region’s autonomy. It was also split into two federally administered territories.

Read More: Three Indian soldiers killed in ‘face-off’ with China in Ladakh

India and China share 4,056 kilometers (2,520 miles) of the border, known as Line of Actual Control (LAC), which traverses through Ladakh.

On May 9, several Indian and Chinese soldiers were injured in a clash involving fists and stone-throwing.

