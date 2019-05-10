China says no Pakistani women forced into prostitution, organ trade

ISLAMABAD: Chinese Embassy in Pakistan on Friday rejected reports that Pakistani women who move to China after their marriage with Chinese nationals are forced into prostitution and trade of body organs.

“Several media reports have fabricated facts and spread rumors. According to investigations by the Ministry of Public Security of China, there is no forced prostitution or sale of human organs for those Pakistani women who stay in China after marriage with Chinese,” a spokesperson for the embassy said in a statement.

His statement comes in the wake of a crackdown launched by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) against alleged fake marriages of Pakistani women with Chinese nationals.

Around two dozen Chinese and Pakistani agents have been taken into custody during raids conducted in Lahore, Rawalpindi, Faisalabad and Islamabad.

The spokesperson said China’s position on the issue of transnational marriage is very clear, that is to protect legitimate marriages and combat crimes.

“If any organization or individual commits a crime in Pakistan under the banner of the cross-border marriage, China supports the Pakistani side to crack down on it according to Pakistani laws.”

Read Also: Human trafficking: FIA arrests 14 Chinese nationals, recovers 3 girls

The Ministry of Public Security of China sent a task force to Pakistan to carry out law enforcement cooperation with the Pakistani side, he said.

“China will further strengthen cooperation with the law enforcement agencies in Pakistan, effectively combat crime, so as to protect the legitimate rights and interests of the two peoples, and jointly safeguard China-Pakistan friendly relations,” the spokesperson said.

