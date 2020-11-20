Attempts to sabotage CPEC are doomed to fail: China

Web Analytics
BEIJING: China on Friday lauded the contributions made by Pakistan for countering terrorism besides also vowing to foil any attempts to sabotage a multi-billion project between the two countries-China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), ARY NEWS reported.

A spokesman of the Chinese Foreign Ministry Lijian Zhao took to Twitter to express support for Pakistan saying that China appreciates the positive contribution made by the country to the international counter-terrorism cause.


The spokesman said that the country firmly supports Pakistan in cracking down on terrorist forces. He further rejected conspiracies against the CPEC and said that “attempts that aim to sabotage CPEC are doomed to fail”.

Responding to the statement from China, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said that India was trying to sabotage the CPEC but they would protect it and make it a success.

Speaking to ARY NEWS, Shah Mahmood Qureshi said that China is completely aware of the Indian conspiracies which are doomed to fail.

Read More: Pakistan committed to complete CPEC projects on time: PM Imran

“Entire region will benefit from the CPEC,” he said adding that Pakistan would not sit silently on the Indian conspiracies and would raise the matter at international platforms.

