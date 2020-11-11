Pakistan committed to complete CPEC projects on time: PM Imran

ISLAMABAD: Terming China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) a transformational project, Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday reiterated the government’s strong commitment to timely completion of all the CPEC-related projects, ARY News reported.

Talking to new Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Nong Rong, who called on him in Islamabad today, PM Imran affirmed the time-tested Pakistan-China all-weather strategic cooperative partnership.

Special Economic Zones, industry, and enhanced productivity in the agriculture sector have an important role in the country’s development, he added.

On the occasion, the Chinese ambassador assured that Beijing will fully support the speedy completion of CPEC projects as well as industrialization in Pakistan.

Earlier on November 6, Chairman China Pakistan Economic Corridor Authority Lt Gen Asim Saleem Bajwa had said that CPEC will change the destiny of Pakistan.

This he had said during a meeting with the new Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Nong Rong, who called on him at his office in Islamabad. The meeting had discussed various important issues.

The CPEC Authority chairman had congratulated Chinese Ambassador Nong on his assumption of office and said that the friendship between the two countries would further strengthen with time.

Asim Saleem Bajwa had said that CPEC Authority was committed to provide a one-stop window service for transit projects.

