CPEC will change Pakistan’s destiny: Asim Saleem Bajwa

ISLAMABAD: Chairman China Pakistan Economic Corridor Authority Lt Gen Asim Saleem Bajwa has said that CPEC will change the destiny of Pakistan.

This he said during a meeting with the new Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Nong Rong, who called on him at his office in Islamabad.

The meeting discussed various important issues.

The CPEC Authority chairman congratulated Chinese Ambassador Nong on his assumption of office and said that the friendship between the two countries would further strengthen with time.

Asim Saleem Bajwa said that CPEC Authority is committed to provide a one-stop window service for transit projects. Pakistan is ready to further strengthen its cooperation with China to jointly promote new developments.

Nong Rong, yesterday had also met Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi at the Foreign Office.

Talking to the envoy, FM Qureshi had congratulated Nong Rong over assuming the responsibilities as China’s ambassador to Pakistan.

Matters pertaining to bilateral ties, coronavirus situation, Pak-China friendship, CPEC and other issues came under discussion in the meeting.

