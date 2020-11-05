New Chinese ambassador calls on FM Qureshi

ISLAMABAD: Newly appointed Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Nong Rong on Thursday called on Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi at the Foreign Office in Islamabad, ARY News reported.

Talking to the envoy, FM Qureshi congratulated Nong Rong over assuming the responsibilities as China’s ambassador to Pakistan.

Matters pertaining to bilateral ties, coronavirus situation, Pak-China friendship, CPEC and other issues came under discussion in the meeting. The foreign minister hoped that the relations batten Pakistan and China will further improved during his tenure.

On the occasion, the Chinese ambassador vowed that he will play his role for further strengthening ties between the two brotherly countries.

Earlier on September 18, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa had hosted a farewell dinner in honour of outgoing Chinese ambassador Yao Jing at the General Headquarters in Rawalpindi.

During the interaction, matters of mutual interest, regional security and enhanced bilateral cooperation came under discussion, the military’s media wing had said.

The COAS had thanked the ambassador for his services and appreciated his contributions for fostering strong ties between the two countries and support towards security cooperation, handling of COVID-19 pandemic and stance on Kashmir.

