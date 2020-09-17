COAS hosts farewell dinner for Chinese ambassador: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Thursday hosted a farewell dinner in honour of outgoing Chinese ambassador Yao Jing at the General Headquarters in Rawalpindi, ARY News reported quoting Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR).

During the interaction, matters of mutual interest, regional security and enhanced bilateral cooperation came under discussion, said the military’s media wing.

The COAS thanked the ambassador for his services and appreciated his contributions for fostering strong ties between the two countries and support towards security cooperation, handling of COVID-19 pandemic and stance on Kashmir.

The Chinese ambassador appreciated and acknowledged Pakistan’s positive role in the region and pledged to play his role for further improvement in diplomatic cooperation between both countries, said ISPR.

Read More: Chinese ambassador reaffirms commitment to add value to CPEC

Earlier on August 22, Chinese Ambassador Yao Jing had reaffirmed commitment to add value to China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and bring dividends to the peoples of the two countries.

This he had said while talking to Chairman CPEC Authority Lt. General (retired) Asim Saleem Bajwa during a visit to the CPEC Authority in Islamabad.

In a tweet, the Chairman CPEC Authority had said the Chinese Ambassador, on behalf of the Chinese government, paid gratitude to Pakistan government for an accelerated momentum and greater focus on CPEC.

