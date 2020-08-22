Web Analytics
Chinese ambassador reaffirms commitment to add value to CPEC

Chinese ambassdor

ISLAMABAD: Chinese Ambassador Yao Jing has reaffirmed commitment to add value to China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and bring dividends to the peoples of the two countries.

This he said while talking to Chairman CPEC Authority Lt. General (retired) Asim Saleem Bajwa during a visit to the CPEC Authority in Islamabad on Saturday, Radio Pakistan reported.

In a tweet, the Chairman CPEC Authority said the Chinese Ambassador, on behalf of the Chinese government, paid gratitude to Pakistan government for an accelerated momentum and greater focus on CPEC.

Earlier on June 18, Chairman China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) Authority Lieutenant General (retired) Asim Saleem Bajwa had announced that the second phase of CPEC would create job opportunities for Pakistani youth.

