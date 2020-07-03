CPEC assures bright future of Pakistan, says PM Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Friday that the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project is the sign of strong friendship between the neighbouring countries and it assures the bright future of Pakistan, ARY News reported.

PM Imran Khan chaired a high-level session to review the progress of projects designed under China Pakistan Economic Corridor which was attended by federal ministers and CPEC officials. The premier was briefed over the current status of different projects being completed under the CPEC plan.

PM Khan expressed satisfaction over the performance of CPEC Authority and said that the economic corridor was a best plan to bring socio-economic development which also assured the bright future of Pakistan.

The premier vowed that the federal government will complete the CPEC project as per plan at any cost. The project was a sign of all-weather friendship between Pakistan and China. He added that every Pakistani will be benefitted from the mega project.

Read: Detractors giving false impression of CPEC being slowed: Asim Bajwa

He directed concerned officials to further enhance the performance and capacity of the CPEC Authority for the early completion of the ongoing projects.

Earlier on June 18, Chairman China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) Authority Lieutenant General (retired) Asim Saleem Bajwa had announced that the second phase of CPEC will create job opportunities for Pakistani youth.

An agreement signing ceremony had held between CPEC Authority and Chinese companies in Taxila. Asif Saleem Bajwa had elaborated the phase-II of the mage project has been started, which will provide further investment opportunities to foreign investors in Special Economic Zones.

At least 80 energy projects have been completed while 9 projects are under completion, he said, adding that two energy projects will also be the part of phase-II.

Asim Saleem Bajwa invited foreign entrepreneurs to invest in Special Economic Zones in Pakistan.

Comments

comments