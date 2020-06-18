CPEC phase-II to generate employment opportunities: Asim Bajwa

TAXILA: Chairman China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) Authority Lt. General (retired) Asim Saleem Bajwa on Thursday said that the second phase of CPEC will create job opportunities for Pakistani youth, ARY News reported.

Addressing an agreement signing ceremony between CPEC Authority and Chines companies in Taxila on Thursday, he said the phase-II of the mage project has been started, which will provide further investment opportunities to foreign investors in Special Economic Zones.

“Foreign investment in Special Economic Zones will enhance job opportunities in the country,” he said.

The Chairman CPEC Authority added that the agreement will boost foreign investment in the mega project leading to prosperity in the region.

“New Railway tracks will be constructed and existing tracks will be extended under phase-II,” he said and added the new tracks which will further improve performance of Pakistan Railways.

He further said that all projects under phase-I are being completed on a fast track basis.

At least 80 energy projects have been completed while 9 projects are under completion, he said, adding that two energy projects will also be the part of phase-II.

Asim Saleem Bajwa invited foreign entrepreneurs to invest in Special Economic Zones in Pakistan.

Earlier on June 17, China Pakistan Economic Corridor Authority (CPECA) Chairman General (retd) Asim Saleem Bajwa rejected the impression that the CPEC projects are being slowed down.

“Some detractors giving false impression of #CPEC being slowed. Not only pace of work on projects picked up recently, a great deal groundwork done to launch phase-2,” he said in a Twitter statement.

