China to provide scholarships to students from tribal districts: envoy

ISLAMABAD: In a step to promote education, Chinese consul general in Peshawar on Wednesday announced to provide scholarships to students from tribal districts on a priority basis, ARY News reported.

Addressing a ceremony in Peshawar, the consul general said that China Window Centre playing a vital role in promoting Chinese culture in the country.

“China is proud of its friendship with Pakistan,” he added.

Speaking on the occasion, the consul general claimed that China will defeat novel coronavirus soon.

Read More: Uplift of tribal districts top priority: CM Mahmood

Earlier on November 21, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Chief Minister Mahmood Khan had said that development of underprivileged tribal districts was among top priorities of the provincial government.

Addressing a tribal Jirga in Khyber, CM Mahmood had said that huge funds had been allocated for the newly merged districts to remove deprivations of people of these areas.

The chief minister had said, “Interest free loan are being given to tribal youth under Insaf Rozgar Scheme.”

Comments

comments