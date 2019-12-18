NEW YORK: China has expressed serious concerns over the deteriorating situation in Indian Occupied Kashmir at the closed session of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) in New York.

China noted that in his letter to the Security Council, the foreign minister of Pakistan had called upon the Security Council to take cognizance of the recent disturbing developments across LOC which constitute threat to peace and security.

These include more than three thousand ceasefire violations, targeting of 300 civilians including women and children, partial removal of the fence on the LoC by India in five sectors, deployment of the Brahmos Missile and Spike Missile for use across the line of control and conduct of numerous missile tests since August.

Read more: Indian military siege continues on 136th day in occupied Kashmir

The Chinese side hoped the UN Military Observer Group in India and Pakistan to provide detailed briefing to the Council on the situation along the LoC as soon as possible.

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi has said that the occupied Kashmir is facing severe military siege and communication blockage from more than four months.

The recent aggression of the India along Line of Control (LoC) posses great threat to the peace and security of the region, Qureshi added.

Comments

comments