Indian military siege continues on 136th day in occupied Kashmir

SRINAGAR: Indian military siege and other sanctions continue to remain in force on the 136th consecutive day, today (Wednesday), in occupied Kashmir.

According to the Kashmir Media Service, strict restrictions imposed under Section 144 and suspension of internet and prepaid mobile phone services are also causing severe hardship in the held valley.

The relatives of thousands of illegally detained Kashmiris are unaware about the status of the inmates languishing in Indian jails.

The Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred three Kashmiri youth in Rajouri district.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the troops martyred the youth during a violent military operation at Lalyali in Sunderbani area of the district.

Read more: AJK PM calls for national unity, unanimous narrative on Kashmir

In a message issued to the Kashmiri people in Srinagar on Tuesday, he had urged them not to sell, under any circumstances, their property to any outsider or enter into any such agreement that would require them to sell their property to the outsiders.

Kashmir Council for Justice Chairman and former General Secretary of Kashmir High Court Bar Association, G N Shaheen while talking to media in Srinagar said the disputed status of Jammu and Kashmir is a reality, which cannot be changed through aggression and use of force.

Comments

comments