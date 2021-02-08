China seeks emergency use authorisation for CanSino vaccine in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: A Chinese firm has approached the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) seeking registration of its Covid-19 vaccine, CanSino, in the country, reported ARY News.

Sources said CanSino Biologics submitted all relevant data of phase-III trials of the vaccine along with its application. Clinical trials of the vaccine had also taken place in Pakistan wherein as many 18,000 people participated, they added.

Also Read: DRAP approves Russian vaccine for emergency use in Pakistan

They pointed out that the results of vaccine trials are encouraging apart from the jab being safe and effective.

The sources said the DRAP registration board will likely grant approval for the vaccine use in its next meeting. They said the firm produced the vaccine in collaboration with the Chinese Academy of Military Medical Sciences.

Also Read: China donates Covid vaccine to Pakistan Army

They maintained that CanSino was granted permission for clinical trials of its vaccine in Pakistan last year in August while trials that began later on September 22 in Karachi and Islamabad continued for five months.

The sources said the single-shot vaccine costs less than five US dollars and can be stored at a temperature between minus 2 to eight degrees Celsius.

Comments

comments