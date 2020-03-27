LAHORE: In another great gesture of fraternity, China has agreed to form a hospital in a government university of Punjab till the threat of coronavirus looms, ARY News reported on Friday.

According to details, Governor Punjab Chaudhry Sarwar had requested a Chinese University for the initiative which has been obliged.

The make-shift hospital will be made in Lahore whereas the Chinese University will also provide coronavirus test kits, masks, gloves among other medical aid equipment to Pakistan.

The Vice Chancellor of the University, Mr Lee Song has agreed to show all-out support to Pakistan in these trying times.

A delegation of the Chinese university will visit Pakistan next week to finalise the deal and visit the site of the project.

Professor Lee Song has also said that his University and team of scientists in the faculty will work in close collusion with Pakistani scientists against the coronavirus for faster detection of the virus and possible cures.

