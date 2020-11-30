China’s Defence Minister calls on COAS Qamar Javed Bajwa: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: China’s Minister of National Defence General Wei Fenghe on Monday called on Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa, ARY NEWS reported on Monday quoting Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR).

According to a series of messages on microblogging site, Twitter, the ISPR said that during the meeting, matters of mutual interest, regional security and enhanced bilateral defence collaboration were discussed.

The army’s media wing said that the visiting dignitary acknowledged and appreciated Pakistan Army’s sincere efforts for regional peace and provision of a secure environment for the CPEC projects.

“[The] COAS thanked the dignitary for China’s unwavering support to Pakistan on all key issues at regional and international forums.”

The ISPR in its press release said that the Pakistan Army greatly values their time-tested and brotherly relations with China. “We have been standing together all along, and our relations will be no different in wake of future challenges”, COAS Qamar Javed Bajwa said.

Moreover, an MoU was also signed for enhancement of defence cooperation between both the armies. Minister of National Defence, laid a floral wreath at Yadgar-e-Shuhada while a smartly turned out contingent of Pakistan Army presented the Guard of Honour to visiting dignitary.

