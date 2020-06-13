Chinese ambassador calls on NDMA chairman

ISLAMABAD: Chinese Ambassador Yao Jing called on Chairman National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Lt Gen Muhammad Afzal in Islamabad to exchange views on coronavirus pandemic and locust situation.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chinese ambassador expressed concern over the growing number of corona patients in Pakistan. He assured the assistance to get rid Pakistan of the pandemic. He said China will provide further sprayers and chemical medicines for elimination of locusts.

The chairman NDMA apprised the Ambassador of the requirement of plasma machines in Pakistan. He expressed gratitude to the government and people of China for extending full cooperation in the hour of trial.

Read more: Sindh seeks World Bank’s help in fight against locust attacks

According to the NDMA Balochistan is the province most affected by the locusts attack.

Swarms of locusts have attacked fruit orchards in Balochistan’s Sibi, Loralai and Khuzdar districts.

“Locusts have damaged apple, cherry and peach crops in orchards,” local cultivators said.

Swarms of crop eating insects have also damaged onion crops, a Plant Protection Department official said.

Moreover, locusts have also damaged crops in tehsil Dasht in Kech district and Pasni, Kalanch and Nagor areas in Gwadar.

Comments

comments