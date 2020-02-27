Chinese ambassador meets Ali Zaidi, discusses investment in SEZs

ISLAMABAD: Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Yao Jing called on Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Haider Zaidi in Islamabad, ARY News reported.

During the meeting, matters pertaining to multi-billion dollar China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), Chinese investment in Special Economic Zones (SEZs), structure of ports, construction of road and rail track between Qasim-Karachi ports and other issues were discussed.

Speaking on the occasion, Ali Zaidi said that CPEC will further strengthen the country’s economy and added that products made in the special economic zones will be exported across the globe.

He said that Pakistan will emerge as the leading economic power of the region soon.

Earlier on February 24, Ambassador Yao Jing of China had said that China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) leaving positive impact on the economy of Pakistan.

Addressing the inaugural session of a seminar on challenges to the energy sector in Pakistan under the aegis of NEPRA, the Chinese envoy in Islamabad, had said that a process of large scale reforms underway in the country.

He had highlighted the special importance of reforms for the development of the Pakistani economy.

Ambassador Yao Jing had said that his country extending cooperation to Pakistan in all sectors, especially in the energy sector.

