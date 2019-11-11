Chinese army deputy commander, COAS Bajwa discuss mutual interest matters

RAWALPINDI: Deputy Commander of Chinese Army Lieutenant General You Haitao called on Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa at GHQ in Rawalpindi, ISPR reported on Monday.

According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), during the meeting matters of mutual interest and Army-to-Army Staff Talks were discussed.

Earlier notables of Raiwind Tablighi Ijtema called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa, ISPR reported.

According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the Army Chief offered Fateha for departed souls in tragic Tezgam train incident and prayed for early recovery of the injured.

“Notables of Raiwind Tablighi Ijtimaa met COAS. Army Chief offered Fateha for departed souls in the tragic Tezgam train incident. Also prayed for early recovery of the injured,” Tweeted DG ISPR.

