Raiwind Ijtema notables meet COAS Bajwa

RAWALPINDI: Notables of Raiwind Tablighi Ijtema called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa, ISPR reported on Monday.

According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the Army Chief offered Fateha for departed souls in tragic Tezgam train incident and prayed for early recovery of the injured.

“Notables of Raiwind Tablighi Ijtimaa met COAS. Army Chief offered Fateha for departed souls in the tragic Tezgam train incident. Also prayed for early recovery of the injured,” Tweeted DG ISPR.

Notables of Raiwind Tablighi Ijtimaa met COAS. Army Chief offered Fateha for departed souls in tragic Tezgam train incident. Also prayed for early recovery of the injured. pic.twitter.com/jHoqvxlbtk — DG ISPR (@OfficialDGISPR) November 11, 2019

The death toll from a massive fire in three bogies of Tezgam Express surged to 75 as one more passenger succumbed to his burn injuries on Saturday, November 3.

Read More: At least 73 dead, scores injured as fire engulfs three bogies of Tezgam Express

Earlier on October 31, 73 people had reportedly dead and 40 others injured when fire engulfed three bogies of Tezgam Express due to an alleged cylinder explosion at Liaquatpur in Rahim Yar Khan.

The train was on its way from Karachi to Rawalpindi when the unfortunate occurrence took place. A Pakistan Railways official had confirmed that the fire was caused by the explosion in a gas cylinder. After the blast, the raging fire had engulfed two other coaches as well.

Comments

comments