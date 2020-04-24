Chinese doctors’ team reaches Pakistan to fight coronavirus: ISPR  

Web Analytics
RAWALPINDI: A team of Chinese doctors on Friday arrived in Pakistan along with medical equipment to deal with coronavirus pandemic, ARY NEWS reported citing Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR).

According to the media wing of the armed forces, the Chinese team was led by Major General Huang and it reached Pakistan in two special flights.

Chairman Joints Chiefs of Staff Committee welcomed the Chinese team on its arrival.

The Chinese team has an expertise in dealing with COVID-19, the ISPR said adding that the team would support Pakistan’s efforts to fight coronavirus.

It is pertinent to mention here that in order to help Pakistani doctors in fight against COVID-19 pandemic, a team of Chinese experts started a training program for the health professionals in Lahore on April 06.

Read More: COVID-19 fight: Another team of Chinese doctors ready to arrive in Pakistan

In a tweet, Punjab Health Minister Yasmin Rashid said that the Chinese experts will train Pakistani doctors to deal with the pandemic at the King Edward Medical University.

She said that the Chinese doctors will share their expertise to combat the Covid-19 pandemic effectively with Pakistani doctors.

The minister maintained that the training includes case detection, prevention and clinical management of COVID-19.

