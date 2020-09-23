ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has said on Wednesday that the leadership of Pakistan and China is committed to complete the second phase of the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) at the earliest.

Talking to Chinese Ambassador Yao Jing, who paid a farewell call on him in Islamabad.

FM Qureshi said the long-lasting friendship of Pakistan and China has become an example in the world. Lauding the services of Yao Jing to strengthen the relationship between Pakistan and China, he expressed hope that the new Chinese Ambassador will continue to work with the same commitment.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi congratulated the Chinese Ambassador for receiving Hilal-e-Pakistan Award in recognition of his services.

The Chinese envoy thanked the foreign minister for his cooperation during his stay in Pakistan.

Earlier on Tuesday, President Dr. Arif Alvi gad conferred the Hilal-e-Pakistan award on Chinese envoy Yao Jing at a special investiture ceremony held at Aiwan-e-Sadr, in recognition of the services made by the outgoing Chinese ambassador for improving Pakistan-China relations.

Later, the ambassador had called on the president and discussed matters pertaining to bilateral relations between the two countries. Talking to the Chinese ambassador, President Alvi had said that China was a close friend, which has always supported Pakistan on all issues of national interest.

On the occasion, the ambassador assured that China would continue its efforts to promote peace and connectivity in the region. He specially thanked the president for being the only head of state to visit China during the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020.

