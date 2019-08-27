Chinese general meets Naval chief, discusses regional security  

ISLAMABAD: China’s Central Military Commission Vice-Chairman General Xu Qilian on Tuesday called on Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi at Naval Headquarters in Islamabad, said a statement issued by a Navy spokesperson.

According to the statement, matters pertaining to mutual interest, regional security including bilateral cooperation were discussed in the meeting.

The naval chief also shed light over the role of Pakistan navy in maintaining maritime security of the region.

On the occasion, the Chinese general lauded the role of Pakistan Navy for establishment of peace and stability in the region. The visiting dignitary also laid floral wreath at the Martyrs Monument at Naval Headquarters, read the statement.

Earlier on August 26, China’s Central Military Commission Vice-Chairman General Xu Qiliang had called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa at General Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi, said Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

According to the military’s media wing, prevailing situation in occupied Kashmir, regional security, defence cooperation and other issues were came under discussion in the meeting.

On the occasion, COAS General Qamar Javed Bajwa had hailed China’s unflinching support for Pakistan on all important issues including Kashmir dispute.

