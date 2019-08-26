COAS Bajwa, Chinese general discuss prevailing situation in occupied Kashmir     

RAWALPINDI: China’s Central Military Commission Vice-Chairman General Xu Qiliang here on Monday called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa at General Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi, said Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

According to the military’s media wing, prevailing situation in occupied Kashmir, regional security, defence cooperation and other issues were came under discussion in the meeting.

On the occasion, COAS General Qamar Javed Bajwa hailed China’s unflinching support for Pakistan on all important issues including Kashmir dispute.

The Chinese general affirmed that Beijing greatly values its time tested relations with Pakistan and its Army and was looking forward to further solidify this relation, said the statement.

ISPR said that the one-on-one meeting was followed by delegation-level talks between the two sides in which a memorandum of understanding (MoUs) on defence was signed.

Later, the Chinese general laid a floral wreath at the memorial of martyrs at the GHQ.

Read More: China fully supports Pakistan on Kashmir’s issue: FM Qureshi

Earlier on August 10, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi had claimed that China had fully supported Pakistan’s stance on occupied Kashmir.

Briefing the media about his China visit, FM Qureshi had said that Beijing had extended its full support to Pakistan’s decision to go to United Nations Security Council against India’s recent move to strip occupied Kashmir of its special status through a presidential decree.

