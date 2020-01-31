Chinese nationals deported after landing at Islamabad airport: sources

A flight making its way from Dubai to Islamabad with eight Chinese passengers on board landed on Friday, the Chinese nationals were held for screening at the airport, ARY News reported.

The eight Chinese nationals have been deported, sources privy to the development claimed.

The eight individuals consisting of 5 men and 3 women were sent back to Dubai amid the current coronavirus scare.

The Chinese nationals were set to board a Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flight from Islamabad to China, Beijing, sources claimed further.

All eight individuals were deported via a private airlines carrier to Dubai.

The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has partially suspended all direct flight operations between China and Pakistan amid fear of the deadly coronavirus.

According to a notification issued by CAA, the direct flight operations between two countries will remain suspended till February, 2 following the decision by the competent authority.

