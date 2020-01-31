Treating Pakistanis in China like our own amid corona epidemic: Wang Yi

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi telephoned his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi on Friday to discuss the ongoing Coronavirus situation in China, ARY News reported.

According to details, the foreign minister lauded the efforts being made by the Chinese government to stop the spread of the dangerous virus and efforts being made to cure the patients who have thus far been diagnosed.

FM Qureshi further stated that the World Health Organisation (WHO) was also commended the efforts being made by the Chinese to curb the menace.

Pakistan’s FM also added that he was thankful to the Chinese government and the efforts they had made to safeguard Pakistani nationals currently in struck in China as the epidemic looms.

Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi said that China was treating their Pakistani guests equal to their own citizenry and was ensuring that they get the best healthcare.

The Chinese foreign minister apprised FM Qureshi with all the headways being made against the spread of the dangerous virus.

FM Qureshi said that the government of Pakistan recognized and appreciated the concern being shown for the Pakistani diaspora in China and the healthcare being given to them was more than satisfactory.

