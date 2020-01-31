ISLAMABAD: Amid the coronavirus epidemic that has killed over 200 people in China and reached many countries, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) on Friday decided to impose a ban on export of face masks and hand gloves as “a first precautionary measure” and to ensure availability of “sufficient basic first aid material”.

In order to block the spread of the deadly coronavirus in the country, the NDMA instructed all relevant authorities to take necessary measures and ensure “availability of sufficient quantity of first aid material (face mask & gloves) at all tiers of health units.”

“Therefore, it is requested that export of N95 face mask and hand gloves (disposable) outside Pakistan from land, air and sea routes be banned forthwith and till further advice,” read a letter written to the authorities concerned.

“These steps are taken as a first precautionary measure and to confirm the availability of sufficient basic first aid material in Pakistan.”

The death toll in Hubei, the Chinese province at the center of the epidemic, had risen to 204 and there were 9,692 cases of infection nationally as of Thursday, Chinese health authorities said.

A total of 129 cases have been reported in 22 other countries and regions, with no deaths outside China.

