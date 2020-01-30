Won’t abandon Pakistanis in China as we battle corona: Chinese Embassy

The Chinese Embassy in Pakistan took to its official Twitter handle on Thursday and thanked Pakistan for the trust it had shown in the medical prowess of China as they fight the corona outbreak, ARY News reported.

Quoting the Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Health Dr Zafar Mirza, the embassy tweeted that the trust shown by Pakistan on China in their time of need was appreciable and expressed resolve to protect all Pakistani’s currently present in the country from the potentially fatal virus.

The tweet read: “We appreciate the government of Pakistan’s confidence in China to win the battle against the outbreak of pneumonia caused by the novel coronavirus. China will protect all Pakistani citizens in China at all efforts to ensure their safety and welfare.”

Earlier in the day, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on National Health Services Dr Zafar Mirza said the government has decided not to repatriate Pakistani citizens stranded in China amid the fear of deadly disease outbreak in the country.

Addressing a press conference in Islamabad, the health advisor said that according to World Health Organization (WHO) and Chinese government’s policy, evacuating citizens from the affected areas is not recommended as it will cause the virus to spread.

No case of coronavirus has yet been reported in Pakistan. The government is fully prepared in combating the outbreak and is taking all possible measures to protect the citizens of Pakistan,” said Mirza.

