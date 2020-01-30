Trying to help Pakistani students stuck in virus-hit China: Zulfi Bukhari

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister for Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development, Zulfikar Bukhari on Thursday said that the government was trying to help Pakistani origin students stuck in China, ARY News reported.

Bukhari said that the government is trying to ensure that medicines, food and other basic commodity items are disseminated to the students.

Zulfi Bukhari said that the Pakistani embassy in China has been tasked to make sure that all resources are exhausted and the students are taken care of.

“We are trying to stay in contact with the parents of those stuck in China and will keep them updated with the situation developing after the outbreak of the deadly coronavirus,” said Bukhari.

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Health Dr Zafar Mirza yesterday said that four Pakistani students in China were infected with coronavirus, who are now in good health.

Dr Zafar Mirza, while talking to journalists, said more or less 30,000 students are currently present in China and four among them were infected with the coronavirus. He ensured the families of all Pakistani students currently residing in China of ensuring the provision of best healthcare facilities.

