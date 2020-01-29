‘Pakistani students infected with coronavirus are in good health’

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Health Dr Zafar Mirza said Wednesday that four Pakistani students in China were infected with coronavirus who are now in good health, ARY News reported.

Dr Zafar Mirza, while talking to journalists, said more or less 30,000 students are currently present in China and four among them were infected with the coronavirus. He ensured the families of all Pakistani students currently residing in China for the academic purpose for the provision of best healthcare facilities.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

“Prime Minister Imran Khan has ordered the authorities for making effective steps for the students. I am also in contact with the Foreign Office and Pakistan Embassy in China and I am sure that the embassy’s staff is working with full responsibility towards our nationals. Our diplomatic staff is also in contact with all Pakistanis in China.”

Read: Foreigners airlifted from China virus epicentre, death toll hits 132

“Coronavirus has no special symptoms which help the physicians to detect it as it transforms into pneumonia. The disease is being transferred to humans from animals and now it is spreading from human contact.”

He detailed that the person who is suffering from headache, cough and respiratory problems could be infected from the mystery virus that had been detected in China on January 7. Over 6052 persons including 99 per cent from China have been detected with the virus so far, however, the mortality rate is very less in the disease, he added.

Dr Mirza said research recorded 3 per cent deaths from the virus, whereas, 97 per cent of the affectees have recovered. He said the Chinese government has taken unusual steps after the emergence of coronavirus cases in Wuhan that are being praised around the world.

Read: Petition in IHC demands evacuation of students from coronavirus epicentre

“Wuhan city having a population of 60 million have been quarantined and it is being considered as the major step in the history which was taken by the Chinese government in term of public health. China has banned its citizens to leave the country before spending 14-day observation for the detection of the virus.”

“World Health Organization (WHO) had also organised special sessions on January 21 and 23 in this regards. If someone has suspicions to be infected with the disease than the person must be kept under observation. Health professional must adopt precautionary measures before treating an infected person. Pakistan has also taken various steps as a responsible state despite there is no existence of coronavirus.”

Earlier on Monday, scores of Pakistani students who are stuck in Wuhan, the epicentre of a novel coronavirus outbreak under virtual lockdown, face food shortage.

In a video message, they have appealed to the government to make arrangements for bringing them back home.

Speaking to ARY News, Hafsa Tayyab, one of the trapped students, acknowledged officials of Pakistan’s diplomatic mission in China have been cooperating with them, but they have not been given any deadline for their evacuation from China’s high-risk areas.

Comments

comments