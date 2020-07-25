Chinese youth keen to learn from ‘Tiger Force’ experiences

ISLAMABAD: The All-China Youth Federation has requested the government of Pakistan to share operational details of the Prime Minister’s Corona Relief Tiger Force (CRTF).

The CRTF, formed on instruction of Prime Minister Imran Khan, has started receiving international acclaim and being hailed for its business model.

In a letter penned by All-China Youth Federation to the Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Youth Affairs Muhammad Usman Dar, it is requested to share the operational details of the force.

“We are informed that in a recent month, Usman Dar has been leading a campaign called ‘Tiger Force’, promoting the engagement of the youth voluntaries of all the country to fighting against the pandemic. The Chinese Youth are very interested in it and hope to learn from it in order to enhance voluntary service targeting to the pandemic fighting and economy recovery,” read the letter, forwarded by the Chinese youth federation.

Commenting on the development, SAPM Usman Dar said he would consult the prime minister before responding the All-China Youth Federation’s request.

He said the decision to form the tiger force was taken on the basis of ground situation. It was a visionary decision, he added.

The CRTF was announced in March after the coronavirus pandemic broke out in the country. Initially, it was assigned a task of assisting the local administrations in carrying out rescue and relief activities across the country.Later, additional tasks were added to their duties including tree plantation drive, locusts’ surveillance and other services that required more human resource.

