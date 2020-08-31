Chiniot man connives with mother to kill wife for not allowing second marriage

LAHORE: A man allegedly poisoned his wife to death with the connivance of his mother for not granting him permission to marry another woman in Chiniot, ARY News reported.

An FIR of the incident that took place in the city’s suburban area of Kot Ismail has been registered at Lalian police station on the complaint of the deceased woman, Aniqa’s maternal uncle Nawazish.

According to the FIR, accused Mohsin Hayat made his wife gulp down poison-laced water with the help of his mother and an unkown person to pave the way for his second marriage.

Hayat had married Aniqa eight years back and had two daughters and a son from her.

His mother wanted him to contract a second marriage, due to which brawls would erupt in their house every now and then. Hayat also used to subject his wife to torture.

