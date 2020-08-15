Female landlord blamed for poisoning domestic helper in Lahore

LAHORE: A female landlord in Lahore is blamed for poisoning her domestic helper, who is currently in a critical condition, ARY NEWS reported.

According to details, the mother of the victim, Samina, has levelled allegation that the female landlord has poisoned her daughter as she is shifted to Jinnah Hospital in a critical condition.

“My daughter is on a ventilator from August 13,” she said and blamed the police for not carrying out any action against the accused.

The mother said that she went to take Samina with her on Eid but the landlord refused.

The accused landlord Hina has rejected the allegations levelled against her and said that the domestic helper was bit by a snake that deteriorated her health condition.

Meanwhile, the police said that it was waiting for the medical report of Samina and would take further action against the accused after that.

It is pertinent to mention here that incidents of torture against domestic helpers have been reported from time and again.

On August 02, in an inhumane act, a landlord tortured his seven-year-old female domestic helper with rods and sticks in Dera Ghazi Khan.

Read More: Tortured female domestic helper recovered in Lahore

According to details, a seven-year-old domestic helper Farzana Sanjrani was residing at the residence of the accused Kaleem Ullah Khan in DG Khan, who tortured her with rods and sticks.

The girl was shifted to a hospital for medical treatment. The Police have registered a case against the accused and arrested him after carrying out raids.

On the other hand, Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar has taken notice of the incident and summoned a report from RPO Dera Ghazi Khan.

Comments

comments