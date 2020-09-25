WATCH: Chitral youth jumps into river to save drowning Markhor

CHITRAL: A youth from Chitral has set an example of love and care for animals by saving the life of drowning Markhor, ARY News reported on Friday.

According to details, the Markhor was drinking water from the river when it slipped into the deep water. The young man from Chitral, who witnessed the scene, immediately jumped into the River Chitral to save a drowning Markhor.

Narrating the incident, Spokesman Pakistan Red Crescent said the young Markhor was actually thirsty and decided to drink from the river but then slipped into the deep water.

Read More: Courageous cop saves child from shark’s jaws, video goes viral

The youth, while seeing the drowning Capra falconeri, jumped into the river immediately and after some efforts, he was successful in rescuing Pakistan’s national animal from river water, he added.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Chairman Pakistan Red Crescent KP, Lt Gen Muhammad Hamid Khan has appreciated the youth for saving the precious Markhor. He said the Chitral youth has put his own life into danger and saved an endangered animal.

“Red Crescent pays salute to such brave and caring youth,” he added.

Comments

comments