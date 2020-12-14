Sindh govt to pay advance salaries Christian employees before Christmas

KARACHI: On the eve of biggest religious occasion for the Christian community Christmas, the finance department of Sindh government has announced on Monday advance salaries to all Christians employed in government departments, ARY News reported.

The finance department said it will afford advance salary payments to all the Christians and will also ensure the provision of pensions to its retired Christian workforce, both by December 18.

Separately to have happened Saturday, Sindh bureaucracy witnessed a massive reshuffle after several top-tier officials including Commissioner-Administrator Karachi Iftikhar Shallwani were removed from their posts.

According to the notifications of changes issued by the provincial authority, Iftikhar Shallwani was directed to report to the Services and General Administration department.

Abdul Haleem Shaikh was given the additional charge of secretary excise, while the secretary excise Laeeq Ahmad was posted as administrator Karachi.

