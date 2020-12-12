Sindh bureaucracy witnesses massive reshuffle  

KARACHI: Sindh bureaucracy on Saturday witnessed a massive reshuffle after several top-tier officials including Commissioner-cum-Administrator Karachi Iftikhar Shallwani were removed from their posts, ARY NEWS reported.

According to the notifications of changes issued by the provincial authority, Iftikhar Shallwani was directed to report to the Services and General Administration department.

Abdul Haleem Shaikh was given the additional charge of secretary excise, while the secretary excise Laeeq Ahmad was posted as administrator Karachi.

Tamizuddin Khuhro was appointed secretary training, Roshan Ali Shaikh as secretary social welfare, Riaz Uddin as secretary commerce and industries, and Sajjad Hussain Abbasi as member provincial election authority.

Navid Ahmed Shaikh was posted as commissioner Karachi after the fresh changes in Sindh bureaucracy, replacing Iftikhar Shallwani.

Dr. Saif ur Rehman was posted as the principal secretary to governor Sindh, Riazuddin as secretary industries, and Dr. Saeed Ahmed Mangnejo as secretary services.

It is pertinent to mention here that Iftikhar Shallwani was appointed as the first administrator of Karachi three months back after the elected municipal representatives completed their four-year tenure.

