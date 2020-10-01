KARACHI: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has commenced an inquiry against CIA Hyderabad in-charge Aslam Langa after senior officers came on the anti-corruption watchdog’s radar over alleged financial irregularities, citing sources, ARY News reported on Thursday.

The NAB Karachi chapter sought assets’ records of CIA Hyderabad in-charge Aslam Langa from Inspector General (IG) Sindh after receiving a complaint, sources told ARY News.

The officials asked the provincial police chief to provide personal file along with national identity card of Aslam Langa besides handing over complete details of his assets and salary.

The details regarding his deputation and departmental inquiry of the senior police officer were also sought by the NAB Karachi officials.

Read: NAB Karachi orders filing corruption references after getting evidence

Sources added that the police department was asked to send the details to assistant director in-charge complaint cell Javed Khan.

In another action today, the National Accountability Court (NAB) arrested Makhdoom Jalil-u-Zaman, the son of Pakistan People’s Party deceased leader Makhdoom Amin Fahim. He was taken into custody by NAB Sindh from his house in Karachi.

Sources said Makhdoom Jalil-u-Zaman is accused of embezzlement of funds while being Taluka Nazim of Hala. He was summoned by the graft-buster body in August, but he did not show up.

Comments

comments