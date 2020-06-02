CIA official succumbs to coronavirus, raising death toll of cops to four

LAHORE: Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) Civil Lines In-charge Amir Dogar succumbed to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) on Tuesday, ARY News reported.

The CIA superintendent of police (SP) confirmed the news saying the victim had been unwell for the past few days. He said the number of Punjab police personnel who have fallen prey to the deadly disease so far has risen to four.

Three of the coronavirus victims belonged to Lahore while one hailed from Islamabad.

Earlier, on June 1, eight more cases of coronavirus were detected among Punjab police officers.

18,816 police officers and government officials have thus far been tested for coronavirus in the province out of whom 418 have tested positive for the pathogen. A total of 15,921 police officers and government officials have tested negative for coronavirus.

