COVID-19 surge: Citizen booked in Lahore for not wearing facemask

LAHORE: Police on Sunday booked a citizen for not wearing facemask under Punjab Pandemic Control Ordinance 2020, ARY News reported.

Amid an alarming increase in COVID-19 cases in Punjab, especially in Lahore, the police have become active in ensuring implementation of the standard operating procedures (SOPs) designed to control the pandemic spread.

A resident, named Muhammad Javed, was booked at PS Islampura for not wearing facemask, which has been declared mandatory by the government after the COVID surge.

On Saturday, the provincial government had implemented strict public measures to ensure adherence to corona standard operating procedures (SOPs) taking the help of joint administrative forces of the region.

Commissioner Lahore had ordered strict implementation of the order to wear masks. According to Commissioner Lahore Muhammad Usman, those who do not wear masks will be detained and can be jailed for six months.

Meeting decided to register cases against those who do not wear masks and ordered strict action against those who do not follow government guidelines. Ghulam Mahmood Dogar said that government guidelines should be implemented at any cost.

