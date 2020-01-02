Citizen, dacoit injured in exchange of fire during Karachi mugging bid

KARACHI: At least two people including a citizen who offered resistance during a mugging bid and a snatcher sustained injuries during a foiled snatching bid in the Gulistan-e-Jauhar area of the city, ARY NEWS reported.

According to sources, an exchange of fire took place between the two street criminals riding on a motorbike and a car driver.

The incident was initially reported as a firing incident but later it turned out to be an incident of resistance from a citizen during the bid that not only caused injuries to him but also to one of the muggers.

According to the police, the incident occurred in block 17 of the Gulistan-e-Jauhar area when two men on a motorcycle intercepted a vehicle and tried to deprive a citizen of his belongings. The man offered resistance during the bid and opened fire on the motorcyclists.

During the exchange of fire, both-the citizen and the mugger- sustained bullet wounds.

The police arrested the accused, who is identified as Javed and shifted him to an undisclosed location for treatment and further probe into the matter. The police also recovered a pistol from his possession.

One of the accomplices of the accused remained successful in running away from the scene.

The injured car driver was identified as Darshan Kumar and was shifted to a hospital for treatment.

