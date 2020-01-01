Citizen wounded during Karachi snatching bid, one accused arrested

KARACHI: A citizen suffered bullet wounds after he offered resistance during a snatching bid near Yousuf Plaza in Karachi as police nabbed one of the accused from the spot, ARY NEWS reported.

According to sources, the alleged street criminal opened fire on a citizen during a street crime bid at Yousuf Plaza but failed in efforts to escape from the incident site as police intercepted and arrested him.

However, another accomplice was able to flee from the scene. The arrested culprit was identified as Kaleem while his accomplice is named as Asmat.

The police also recovered a looted mobile phone and pistol from his possession. The injured victim was shifted to a nearby hospital for further medico-legal formalities.

“The accused is shifted to a police station and further probe is underway to trace the other culprit involved in the act,” they said.

On December 22, citizens on Monday apprehended two dacoits in Maripur area of the city.

Read More: Citizens nab, torture dacoit in Karachi

According to sources, the two were involved in a dacoity bid in Machar Colony area of Maripur when citizens nabbed them. They were tortured from the mob who later gathered at the site.

The police were however called in and both of them were handed over to the law-enforcing authorities in injured condition. They were later shifted to a hospital for medical treatment and other legal formalities.

Comments

comments