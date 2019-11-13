Citizens nab, torture dacoit in Karachi 

Karachi- Citizens in Karachi on Wednesday apprehended a dacoit as three of his accomplices fled, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The incident was reported in Bufferzone area in district Central of the city, where four dacoits on two motorbikes tried to loot citizens.

The citizens put up a resistance to the bid and were able to arrest one of the culprit as three other accomplices successfully fled from the scene.

The arrested culprit was tortured from the mob that gathered after the incident . He was later handed over to police.

“We have shifted the culprit to police station and further investigations are underway to nab his other accomplices,” the police said.

On October 20, a criminal gang- Shahid Burger Group- arrested by Ferozabad police confessed amassing whopping cash and gold during their numerous robberies in Karachi, Lahore and Multan.

In the investigation report obtained by ARY News, the group was involved in over 30 robberies in Karachi alone, wherein they mugged around 520 tola gold and more than eight million rupees in cash.

The biggest theft of the group’s career occurred in Oct 2018 where they looted 250 tola gold and over four million rupees from a bungalow located in the Gizri area of the metropolis.

During various robberies, they also stole foreign currency, prize bond and mobile phones, the report said.

