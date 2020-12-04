ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday termed the performance of the Pakistan Citizen Portal as satisfactory and said that it could prove helpful in making the bureaucracy accountable, ARY NEWS reported.

Addressing a ceremony where the two-year performance of the portal was presented, the prime minister lauded the performance of its team and said that the platform was utilized by three million citizens for redressal of their complaints.

We will further improve its performance to resolve issues faced by the masses, he said adding that the portal has helped them in bringing improvement in administrative issues besides also facilitating in reviewing the performance of the government functionaries.

Imran Khan asked the masses to report any incident of a deputy commissioner or a cop asking for a bribe so that action could be launched against them.

“This could help in making the bureaucracy accountable,” he said adding that anyone found guilty of wrongdoing would be expelled from the job rather than being transferred.

Speaking regarding the local bodies system in the country, the prime minister said that they were bringing a new local bodies system, which would revolutionize the entire system.

“The money will be transferred to the grass-root level where even villagers will be able to take their decisions on their own,” he said adding that the big cities would have their independent metropolitan system.

He said that through the system, the issues faced by the masses would be resolved at their doorstep. “Citizen portal has highlighted that our local bodies system does not work properly,” he said.

