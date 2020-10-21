Pakistan Citizen Portal: Public participation crosses 3 million mark

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Wednesday that his government’s initiative ‘Pakistan Citizen Portal’ has crossed the number of three million in public participations, ARY News reported.

Announcing the milestone on his Twitter handle, to register people’s trust in his government, the Prime Minister wrote in a tweet that there were a total of 2.6 million complaints by the citizens and he stated that out of those complaints 2.4 million have been “resolved”.

Today, Pakistan Citizens Portal crossed 3 million mark of public participation. Out of 2.6 mn complaints 2.4 mn resolved. 5,91000 confirmed satisfaction. PCP has truly empowered the common citizen. I urge all our citizens to use @PakistanPMDU for effective complaints’ resolution — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) October 21, 2020

The PM added that almost 600,000 people, whose grievance were redressed via PCP platform, have shared they have had a satisfactory experience with the platform.

“PCP has truly empowered the common citizen,” said the PM in his tweet referring to the fact that a common man could reach out to the government with their complaints or comments.

He urged the people of Pakistan to turn to Pakistan Citizen Portal to have an effective resolution to their complaints.

