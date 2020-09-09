Government launches web service of Pakistan Citizen Portal

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government on Wednesday launched the web service of Pakistan Citizen Portal aimed at proving people more chance to register their complaints, ARY News reported.

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistanis Zulfiqar Bukhari inaugurated the web service of Pakistan Citizen Portal on directives of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

*پرائم منسٹر ڈیلیوری یونٹ* پاکستان سیٹیزن پورٹل کے دائرہ کار کو بڑھانے کا فیصلہ وزیراعظم عمران خان کا پاکستان سیٹیزن پورٹل تک عوام کی رسائی بڑھانے کا حکم وزیر اعظم کی ہدایت پر پاکستان سیٹیزن پورٹل ویب سروس تیار @PakistanPMDU @sayedzbukhari pic.twitter.com/c0PZIkj1jt — PTI (@PTIofficial) September 9, 2020

According to the Prime Minister Office, more than 80 million people would be able to register their complaints with the launch of the web portal. Previously, the Pakistan Citizen Portal service was limited to 30.5 million people.

Furthermore, the government has also decided to present Pakistan Citizen Portal App in next year’s World Government Summit (an annual event held in Dubai).

It is pertinent to mention here that Pakistan Citizen Portal (PCP) continues to gain popularity among the masses as the number of registered users has crossed 2.8 million mark.

According to the data released by the Prime Minister’s Office, over 1.5 million users have expressed their confidence over the portal as the majority of the complaints were redressed.

Read more: Services of citizen portal made it most popular platform

As many as 2.2 million complaints have been resolved out of 2.3 million. As per province-wise break, 976482 complaints have been resolved so far out of 1038351.

Comments

comments