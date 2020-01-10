Citizens catch mugger in Karachi’s area of Korangi

KARACHI: A mugger was caught by the citizens, when he along with his accomplice was robbing a woman in Karachi’s area of Korangi No 1, ARY News reported on Friday.

As per details, a robber was held red handed while snatching valuables from a woman in Korangi No 1. His accomplice managed to fled the scene.

The area police reached the spot and took the mugger into custody from the angry mob. The police done aerial firing to disburse the angry masses.

Read more: Robbers take 10kg meat, cash from chicken shop in Karachi

In the month of October, a criminal gang, Shahid Burger Group, arrested by Ferozabad police had confessed amassing whopping cash and gold during their numerous robberies in Karachi, Lahore and Multan.

In the investigation report obtained by ARY News, the group was involved in over 30 robberies in Karachi alone, wherein they mugged around 520 tola gold and more than eight million rupees in cash.

The biggest theft of the group’s career occurred in Oct 2018 where they looted 250 tola gold and over four million rupees from a bungalow located in the Gizri area of the metropolis.

Comments

comments