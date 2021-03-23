Citizens foil motorcycle snatching bid in Karachi, one arrested

KARACHI: In a daring move, citizens foiled a bid to snatch a motorcycle in Shah Faisal Colony neighbourhood of the city, apprehending a mugger as one of the accomplices opened fire injuring a passer-by, ARY NEWS reported on Tuesday.

According to the incident which was captured on camera and shared on social media, four men on three motorcycles intercepted a motorist near Shama Shopping Centre in Shah Faisal Colony and snatched the two-wheeler from him.

As soon as the two muggers tried to run away, the victim grabbed one of them who was trying to take away his vehicle.

“A scuffle ensued between them with some passers-by also intervening into the matter and hurling punches at the mugger,” the video showed further highlighting that one of the accomplices on the vehicle opening fire on the people grabbing the accused.

However, soon after this, one of the passers-by could be seen hitting the mugger with a block twice on his face, making it impossible for him to run away.

The accused was later shifted to a hospital for medical treatment.

The police while confirming the incident said that they were checking the criminal record of the arrested man, who has been identified as Akram. “It has emerged that he is wanted by the police of separate stations in multiple cases,” they said.

