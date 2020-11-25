Mugger arrested in injured condition as police foil snatching bid in Karachi

KARACHI: Police on Wednesday claimed to have foiled a snatching bid in Karachi and arrested a mugger in injured condition, ARY NEWS reported.

The police encounter occurred near Hassan Square in Karachi. It happened after a citizen launched a complaint at 15 emergency number and conveyed that two of the muggers have deprived him of his belongings and fled.

A patrolling team of police was informed regarding the incident which acted promptly and intercepted the muggers near Hassan Square.

The police team directed the muggers to halt to which they opened fire on the cops and during an exchange of fire, one of the accused sustained bullet wounds.

The police said that they apprehended the injured mugger as his accomplice succeeded in fleeing away from the scene. “The injured accused has sustained a bullet wound in his leg,” they said adding that he is involved n various criminal acts.

In a similar incident on November 02, a mugger was killed in an alleged encounter with police in Karachi’s Korangi area.

According to police, three muggers were intercepted in the Korangi and after an exchange of fire one of them sustained a bullet wound.

“He died on the spot while his other two accomplices ran away from the scene,” they said adding that police shifted the body to a hospital for medico-legal formalities.

They also recovered weapons, mobile phones and cash from the deceased criminal. The cops have started a search for the other accused in light of the evidence collected from the crime scene.

