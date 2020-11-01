Mugger killed in alleged police encounter in Karachi

KARACHI: A mugger was killed in an alleged encounter with police in Karachi’s Korangi area on Sunday, ARY News reported.

According to police, three muggers were intercepted in the Korangi and after an exchange of fire one of them sustained a bullet wound.

“He died on the spot while his other two accomplices ran away from the scene,” they said adding that police shifted the body to a hospital for medico-legal formalities.

The police also recovered weapons, mobile phones and cash from the deceased mugger. The cops have started a search for the other accused in light of the evidence collected from the crime scene.

In a similar incident reported on Oct 30 in Karachi, one suspect was killed while two managed to flee in a brief exchange of fire between personnel and suspected dacoits.

The police confirmed they killed one suspect after engaging in a gun battle in the Federal B area of Karachi’s District Center. A weapon, mobile phones, and cash had been recovered from the deceased suspect while two of his accomplices managed to flee the scene, police confirmed.

The identity of the suspect, Fazal Ullah AKA Khanan, had been divulged by the police who claim he was wanted in a number of felonies and burglaries.

